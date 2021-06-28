It’s Monday, and we’re back from the weekend with the latest batch of New Green Deals for you to browse. Today, we’re going to take a look at how you can pressure wash your home with a cordless electric power cleaner instead of larger gas/oil-powered machines. Plus, there’s discounts on smart thermostats and much more. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and other e-bike deals today, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Sun Joe’s 24V electric power cleaner helps tackle tough messes without being heavy or using gas + oil

Today only, Woot is offering the Sun Joe 24V iON+ Cordless 2Ah 350PSI 0.6-GPM Power Cleaner Bundle for $59.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally $139 at Amazon, today’s deal beats the lowest price there by $1 and is the best we’ve tracked. While normal pressure washers can be big, bulky, heavy, and worst of all, gas-powered, this model ditches all of that. It’s run by a simple 24V battery, delivering a cordless design that’s capable of providing up to 350PSI at 0.6-GPM. This also means no gas or oil is required, and it functions almost silently, with zero noise being produced between trigger pulls. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Macwheel’s 26-inch e-bike deal lets you ride around town without gas or oil at $600

The official Macwheel Amazon storefront is offering its 26-inch Electric Bike for $599.99 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. At a $100 discount from its normal going rate, this marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Featuring the ability to ride at up to 15.5 MPH for a maximum of 25 miles before it’s time to recharge, this e-bike deal will get you around town this summer without any gas or oil. That’s right, you’ll never need to fill up the tank on this e-bike or even add oil while riding. It functions entirely off a rechargeable battery and electric motor, which is both quiet, efficient, and economical. Rated 4.3/5 stars, and you can take a closer look in our hands-on review.

Latest Google Nest Thermostat sees rare discount down to all-time low of $100

Amazon currently offers the Google Nest Thermostat for $99.99 shipped. Typically fetching $130, today’s offer marks a rare chance to score one of Google’s latest smart home releases without having to pay full price. Amounting to 23% in savings, this is matching the all-time low set just once before. Google’s recent Nest Thermostat arrives with a refreshed design compared to its higher-end counterpart which is also still on sale, delivering a compact form-factor with frosted glass and a more simplistic LED display. Alongside being able to adjust the temperature with Assistant, there’s also support for setting schedules and automations for beating the heat this summer. Get a closer look in our hands-on review which largely agrees with the 4.3/5 star rating at Amazon, not to mention its #1 best-seller status.

