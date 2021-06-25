We’re back to close out the week with the latest batch of New Green Deals for you to browse. Today, we’re going to take a look at a deal on how you can get rid of two gas-powered lawn tools in your garage for better electric ones at $50 off. Plus, there’s discounts on smart thermostats and much more. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and other e-bike deals today, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we've found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek's best EV buying and leasing deals.

Electric trimmers + blowers are lighter and more efficient than gas alternatives, this deal saves $50

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering a deal on the SKIL PWR Core 20V 2-piece Electric Lawn Tool Combo Kit for $149.99 shipped. Down $50 from the going rate of $200 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the first price drop that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. With this bundle, you’ll be getting both a trimmer and blower that are part of the SKIL PWR Core 20V series of tools, making them both versatile and lightweight. No gas or oil is required for either tool to function, which cuts down on things you’ll need to store in the garage, as well as helps out the environment. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Sun Joe 16-inch electric lawn tillers near Amazon lows from $89 shipped in latest deals

Amazon is offering a deal on the Sun Joe 16-inch 13.5A Electric Lawn & Garden Tiller/Cultivator Tool (TJ604E) for $98.10 shipped. Also at Walmart. Opt instead for the 16-inch 12A Tiller/Cultivator at $89. Normally up to $130, today’s deal is the second-best price that we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting to prepare a plot of soil in your yard for planting, then a tiller will make it a simple task. This model features a powerful 13.5A motor and tackles section 16-inches wide and 8-inches deep. There are six steel angled tines that offer “maximum durability and performance.” Plus, the handle folds so it easily stores after a long day’s work. There’s also a 3-position wheel adjustment should that be needed as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

Latest Google Nest Thermostat sees rare discount down to all-time low of $100

Amazon currently offers the Google Nest Thermostat for $99.99 shipped. Typically fetching $130, today’s offer marks a rare chance to score one of Google’s latest smart home releases without having to pay full price. Amounting to 23% in savings, this is matching the all-time low set just once before. Google’s recent Nest Thermostat arrives with a refreshed design compared to its higher-end counterpart which is also still on sale, delivering a compact form-factor with frosted glass and a more simplistic LED display. Alongside being able to adjust the temperature with Assistant, there’s also support for setting schedules and automations for beating the heat this summer. Get a closer look in our hands-on review which largely agrees with the 4.3/5 star rating at Amazon, not to mention its #1 best-seller status.

Organize your bikes with this 2-pack of Amazon Basics Hanger Hooks for $16

Amazon is now offering its 2-pack of Amazon Basics Bike Hanger Hooks for $15.86 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally just shy of $28, this set more regularly sells for $25 these days and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. If you need somewhere to neatly store the an e-bike this summer, today’s deal on industrial-grade steel hangers might be the perfect option. They have a powder-coated finish in hammertone grey as well as a nice rubber arm to protect the finish of your tire rims and a 1-year warranty. These hanger hooks also have a max weight capacity of 40-pounds and measure out at 12- x 9.8- x 5.1-inches. Rated 4+ stars.

