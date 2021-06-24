Quick Charge Podcast: June 24, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla confirms plan to open Supercharger network to other automakers next year
- Tesla 4680 battery cell: new Panasonic CEO ready to make ‘large investment’ if production test is a success
- Building the BMW iX3: A tour of BMW’s space-age China factory [Video]
- Sono Motors upgrades Sion battery, upping its range and charging rate
- Utility locations hint at possible addresses for Rivian Adventure Network chargers in California
- Electric vehicle infrastructure gets $15 billion in new US bipartisan proposal, new EV rebate to come later
- EGEB: Tesla models make up 54% of US EV sales in 2021 through May, and other fun EV facts
