Greenworks 20-inch electric mower takes care of lawn chores quieter and easier than gas alternatives

Today only, Woot is offering a sale on the the Greenworks 20-inch Electric Lawn Mower for $99.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally $165 at Amazon, and having never gone below $113 there, today’s electric mower sale marks a new low that we’ve tracked and is the best available.

Opting for this electric mower sale is a great way to enjoy a better lawn cutting experience all around. Not only will it allow you to kick gas and oil to the curb, but it’s just easier to use all around. However, that’s not where the niceties end. While gas-powered mowers are loud, obnoxious, and can’t be used in confined spaces, electric alternatives, like today’s sale, have none of those issues. You’ll find a quieter overall mowing experience here, and there’s even no restrictions on how it can be used. Plus, since you’ll never have to change the oil, fill up a gas tank, change an air filter or swap out a spark plug, maintenance will be much easier overall. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Keep reading for more new green deals as well.

Organize your bikes with this 2-pack of Amazon Basics Hanger Hooks for $16

Amazon is now offering its 2-pack of Amazon Basics Bike Hanger Hooks for $15.86 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally just shy of $28, this set more regularly sells for $25 these days and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. If you need somewhere to neatly store the an e-bike this summer, today’s deal on industrial-grade steel hangers might be the perfect option. They have a powder-coated finish in hammertone grey as well as a nice rubber arm to protect the finish of your tire rims and a 1-year warranty. These hanger hooks also have a max weight capacity of 40-pounds and measure out at 12- x 9.8- x 5.1-inches. Rated 4+ stars.

Rocketbook kicks single-use notebooks to the curb with reusable design at $17

Amazon is offering the Rocketbook Smart Reusable Dot Grid Notebook in Teal for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally up to $25, today’s deal beats the next-best price of $20 in other colorways to mark a new low that we’ve tracked. If you’re tired of using a notebook then throwing it away, Rocketbook is here to save the day. It features uniquely-designed pages that allow you to “erase” work after you’re done, but you’ll never truly lose anything. This comes from the fact that Rocketbook has a companion app that can digitize your notes to various cloud services, including Evernote, Google Drive, Dropbox, and even directly to an email. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Latest Google Nest Thermostat sees rare discount down to all-time low of $100

Amazon currently offers the Google Nest Thermostat for $99.99 shipped. Typically fetching $130, today’s offer marks a rare chance to score one of Google’s latest smart home releases without having to pay full price. Amounting to 23% in savings, this is matching the all-time low set just once before. Google’s recent Nest Thermostat arrives with a refreshed design compared to its higher-end counterpart which is also still on sale, delivering a compact form-factor with frosted glass and a more simplistic LED display. Alongside being able to adjust the temperature with Assistant, there’s also support for setting schedules and automations for beating the heat this summer. Get a closer look in our hands-on review which largely agrees with the 4.3/5 star rating at Amazon, not to mention its #1 best-seller status.

Gotrax G Max Ultra electric scooter deal travels for up to 45 miles on a single charge at low of $120 off

Amazon is offering the Gotrax G Max Ultra Electric Scooter at $699 $679.99 shipped for Prime members with the discount reflecting at checkout. Today’s discount shaves $120 off the normal going rate of $800 and beats our last mention, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that this G-series of Gotrax scooters delivers a high-performance 350W motor, allowing you to travel at up to 20 MPH. This scooter is a great choice for commuters, as well, since it can go for up to 45 miles on a single charge, depending on weather conditions and how fast you’re riding. That’s plenty to get you to work and back home without having to plug-in during the day. Plus, the 1-step folding system makes it simple to collapse and carry after your commute. It also has both electric anti-lock and disk brakes to keep you safe while riding around. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

