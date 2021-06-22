Do we really need cobalt in electric vehicle batteries? [video]

This video tells the story of cobalt and its importance to batteries and electric cars.

[Note: This is an ongoing collaboration between Fully Charged and Electrek to highlight EVs in Europe.]

Cobalt has hit the headlines in recent years in relation to its role in batteries and reports of controversial mining, but how much do you really know about it? It’s been with us for thousands of years, but as the world becomes more electrified, our interest in this chemical element has grown.

Cobalt plays a key part in lithium-ion batteries that can be found in pretty much anything electrical we use, from hearing aids to electric cars. But at what cost? With recycling challenges and work needed to ensure mining of cobalt is ethical, do we really need it? Could future batteries be cobalt free?

Have a watch of the video below in which British physicist, oceanographer, and TV presenter Helen Czerski explores these questions:

Photo: Fully Charged

