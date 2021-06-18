Super73 rolled out a pile of new electric bike models last year with several new high-end models. Now the company is focusing on the other end of its lineup with a big new update to the brand’s popular entry-level model. The result: the brand-new Super73-ZX electric bike.

The Super73-ZX updates the original Super73-Z1 with several key features.

The frame is now both larger and lighter, accommodating taller riders while increasing the bike’s efficiency.

The frame also sports a longer seat, which should give more seating options for the rider or make it more comfortable to carry a friend on back.

Anyone who rode the original Super73-Z1 likely knows that the model’s fun mini-bike styling also meant that it wasn’t the most comfortable e-bike for actual pedaling. Now the company says this new frame design should make a big improvement there.

The battery has also been updated to a larger 615 Wh model that is now removable from the bike. That provides the Super73-ZX with more range and a more convenient way to charge.

Super73 claims a range of between 25-50 miles (40-80 km) depending on ride style and pedal assist level.

The bike is also faster and comes with four ride modes. There’s Class 1 and 2, which each top out at 20 mph (32 km/h), then there’s a selectable Class 3 mode for pedal assist up to 28 mph (45 km/h) as well as an unlimited mode, listed as “up to 28+ mph.” I can only assume that means everything above and below 28. Sweet.

Riders can use the new Super73 smartphone app to select between ride modes, and the same app also performs over-the-air (OTA) updates.

There are a number of accessories available as add-on options, including a DC-DC converter for powering electronics, optional head and tail lights, turn signals, horn, fenders, and optional suspension upgrades.

Those wanting to grab their own Super73-ZX should be ready with $1,995 – a decent bump from the original’s price.

The specs have improved on the bike, but a good chunk of that increase is probably related to pricing pressures in the e-bike industry that have seen most of the big brands raising prices on nearly all of their models.











We’re planning to get some testing in on this new model, so stay tuned for that.

Until then, let’s hear what you think of the new Super73-ZX in the comments section below!

