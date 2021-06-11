Podcast: Tesla Model S Plaid launch, Anonymous goes after Elon, Jerome Guillen leaves, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including the launch of the new Tesla Model S Plaid, Anonymous going after Elon Musk, and Tesla’s Jerome Guillen leaving.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast today:
- Elon Musk announces Tesla is canceling Model S Plaid+, don’t really need more than 400-mile range
- Tesla increases Model S Plaid price by $10,000 just ahead of first deliveries
- Tesla Model S Plaid launch and delivery event News Hub
- Tesla (TSLA) surges on delivery number from China amid confusion
- Tesla is now looking to hire self-driving car test drivers around the world
- Tesla is working on driver ‘safety rating’ based on driving behaviors and Autopilot use to affect insurance cost
- Tesla announces longtime exec and head of Heavy Trucking, Jerome Guillen, is leaving
- Anonymous attacks Tesla & Elon Musk in video that looks like it could have been made by the oil industry
