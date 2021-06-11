Watch Tesla Model S Plaid electric hypercar go from 0 to 60 mph in 1.99 seconds

- Jun. 11th 2021 1:47 am ET

0

With the kind of performance it’s achieving, it’s hard to argue that Tesla’s new Model S Plaid is not a hypercar.

Here you can watch a brand new Tesla Model S Plaid accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 1.99 seconds at the delivery event.

While there are plenty of cool and never-seen-before features in the new Tesla Model S, the performance is what is catching the headlines.

0 to 60 mph in 1.99 seconds and a quarter-mile in 9.23 seconds are things that we have never seen in a production car before – nevertheless a 4-door sedan.

During a launch event at Tesla’s Fremont factory last night, CEO Elon Musk explained the reasoning behind making such an insane vehicle:

“What we really wanted to achieve here? Why did we make such a fast car? That’s craze and everything, but I think there is something important for the future of sustainable energy in showing that an electric car is the best car. Hands down.”

That’s what Tesla is trying to do with the new Model S Plaid, which on top of the design refresh and new features, also gets a new tri-motor powertrain with 1,020 hp of peak power.

We posted an article on all the new technology powering this incredible new machine that Tesla unveiled last night.

But after the presentation, attendees were able to test ride the Model S Plaid on Tesla’s test track and they have started to post some videos of the insanity that is the acceleration of this new electric car.

Here are a few examples that are starting to trickle in:

After months of delays, Tesla also started deliveries of the new Model S Plaid at the event.

Like it always happens with any new top performance Tesla vehicles, you can now expect a ton of new drag strip videos from new owners testing the acceleration and maybe even some racetrack runs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects under its 'Tesla Energy' division.
Tesla Model S

Tesla Model S

The Tesla Model S is an all-electric luxury sedan and the first vehicle developed from the ground up by Tesla. The Tesla Roadster was the first vehicle developed by Tesla, but it was based on a chassis by Lotus.

About the Author

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger