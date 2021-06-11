Watch Tesla Model S Plaid electric hypercar go from 0 to 60 mph in 1.99 seconds

With the kind of performance it’s achieving, it’s hard to argue that Tesla’s new Model S Plaid is not a hypercar.

Here you can watch a brand new Tesla Model S Plaid accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 1.99 seconds at the delivery event.

While there are plenty of cool and never-seen-before features in the new Tesla Model S, the performance is what is catching the headlines.

0 to 60 mph in 1.99 seconds and a quarter-mile in 9.23 seconds are things that we have never seen in a production car before – nevertheless a 4-door sedan.

During a launch event at Tesla’s Fremont factory last night, CEO Elon Musk explained the reasoning behind making such an insane vehicle:

“What we really wanted to achieve here? Why did we make such a fast car? That’s craze and everything, but I think there is something important for the future of sustainable energy in showing that an electric car is the best car. Hands down.”

That’s what Tesla is trying to do with the new Model S Plaid, which on top of the design refresh and new features, also gets a new tri-motor powertrain with 1,020 hp of peak power.

We posted an article on all the new technology powering this incredible new machine that Tesla unveiled last night.

But after the presentation, attendees were able to test ride the Model S Plaid on Tesla’s test track and they have started to post some videos of the insanity that is the acceleration of this new electric car.

Here are a few examples that are starting to trickle in:

I just went 0-60 MPH in about 2 seconds and 0-100 MPH in about 4 seconds with 4 people in the car 🤯 @Tesla just broke the laws of physics my friends 😂 I’m sorry but that’s truly alien. Thanks for the fun @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/2J95Ot9TO9 — Everyday Astronaut (@Erdayastronaut) June 11, 2021

After months of delays, Tesla also started deliveries of the new Model S Plaid at the event.

Like it always happens with any new top performance Tesla vehicles, you can now expect a ton of new drag strip videos from new owners testing the acceleration and maybe even some racetrack runs.

