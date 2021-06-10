Green Deals: ROCKPALS 300W power station with 30W USB-C + 300W AC falls to $177, more

Woot via Amazon is offering the ROCKPALS 300W Portable Power Station for $176.99 shipped. Normally $245, today’s discount is the lowest that we’ve tracked since this past April when it fell to $150 for a few days. This portable battery delivers 280Wh of power which is enough to run a mini-refrigerator for around 5- to 6-hours, as well as recharge your iPhone 12 nearly 30 times. For outputs, you’ll find a 30W USB-C, 300W AC, dual 3.1A USB-A, and much more. The battery itself also sports multiple ways to be recharged, either via a solar panel, AC outlet, or even USB-C. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on electric mowers, rechargeable batteries, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

Father’s Day is just over a week away and Home Depot is now kicking off a new savings event to help you score the perfect gift with as much as $500 in savings. With a collection of deep discounts on everything from tool bundles, electric lawn essentials, patio furniture, grills, and more, you’ll be able to score free shipping across the board. Or for those who want to ensure it arrives before the big day, no-cost in-store pickup is also available in most cases. One of our favorites is the RYOBI 48V Electric Zero Turn Riding Mower at $4,599, which is a full $500 off its normal going rate. This allows you to ditch gas and oil when mowing, which is better for the environment as well as your wallet in the long run. With 4+ star ratings on nearly all of the price cuts, you’ll want to head to our full coverage for all of our top picks.

Delipow Battery Store (98% positive feedback last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its Rechargeable AAA Battery pack with Charger for $12 when you use code 402RT6YK at checkout. That’ll take a full 40% off the leading rate to mark the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. Including eight 1,100mAh AAA batteries, you can save a small fortune with the 1200-cycle lifespan on these. The included charger is set for both AA and AAA batteries, and has a helpful LED screen to let you know when they’re ready for reuse. Just plug it into your laptop or USB charger, and you’re set to enjoy clean, low-waste energy time and time again. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 400 shoppers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.