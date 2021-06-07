Green Deals: Hover-1 Origin Hoverboard has a built-in Bluetooth speaker at low of $130, more

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Origin Electric Hoverboard for $129.99 shipped in select colors. Matched at Best Buy as part of its Deals of the Day. Today’s discount is $60 below its normal $200 going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This unique hoverboard lets you cruise around the neighborhood at up to 7 MPH for 6 miles before it’s time to recharge. There’s a built-in Bluetooth speaker so you can enjoy some tunes on your ride, and it only takes five hours to reach a full charge. It can handle up to 220-pound riders, making it a great option for people of all ages to enjoy. You’ll even find a built-in ultra-bright LED headlight to help you see at night. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on Nest smart thermostats, electric chain saws, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

Amazon currently offers the Google Nest Thermostat for $117.99 shipped. Typically fetching $130, today’s offer marks a rare chance to score one of Google’s latest smart home releases without having to pay full price. This is only the third notable discount of the year and comes within $10 of our previous mention. Google’s recent Nest Thermostat arrives with a refreshed design compared to its higher-end counterpart, delivering a compact form-factor with frosted glass and a more simplistic LED display. Alongside being able to adjust the temperature with Assistant, there’s also support for setting schedules and automations for beating the heat this summer. Get a closer look in our hands-on review which largely agrees with the 4.3/5 star rating at Amazon and then head below for more.

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe Corded Electric Multi-Angle Pole Chain Saw (SWJ803E) for $59 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Today’s offer shaves $25 off the going rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked for well over a year by $13. If the trees in your yard aren’t looking as manicured as you’d like, this handy tool is here to save the day. The pole extends from 5.8 to 8.8 feet in length, providing you with an up to 14-foot overhead reach. Believe it or not, this unit weighs less than 8 pounds, making it a lightweight solution that’s easy to maneuver throughout whatever project you’re carrying out. An 8-amp motor allows it to cut through up to 9.5-inch branches. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

