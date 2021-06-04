Green Deals: Use RYOBI’s 1800PSI electric pressure washer to clean your home at $106, more

Home Depot is offering the RYOBI 1800PSI 1.2-GPM Electric Pressure Washer for $105.79 shipped. Originally retailing for $149, but fetching $130 or so lately, today’s deal is the best price that we’ve tracked in nearly a year and is the best available. Whether you’re planning to pressure wash a driveway, walkway, or even your siding, this machine is up to the task. It features 1800PSI and can output up to 1.2-gallons per minute of water, which is plenty to tackle even the worst stains. Plus, at 1800PSI, it’s also soft enough to easily use to wash your car without worrying that you’ll scratch the paint or damage the vehicle. Included with your purchase is three quick-connect nozzles, as well, which help you with a plethora of tasks. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Milesi Home (96% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering the meross HomeKit Dual Outdoor Smart Plug for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the $6 on-page coupon. Today’s deal is nearly 25% off the going rate, slightly below the larger dual model on sale right here, and the lowest price we can find. Not to be confused with the non-HomeKit model that regularly fetches $20, this one is ready to be integrated into your smart Apple home right out of the box (also supports Google Assistant, Alexa, and SmartThings). The IP44 weatherproof housing and sockets are ideal for your outdoor electronics, lighting, and holiday decorations while providing remote smartphone and voice control. That’s alongside the usual scheduling and timer support for energy savings and convenience. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Amazon is offering the Gotrax G Max Ultra Electric Scooter at $699 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s discount saves $101 from its normal going rate of $800, beats our last mention by $21 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that this all-new G-series of Gotrax scooters offer a high-performance 350W motor, allowing you to travel at up to 20 MPH. This scooter is a great choice for commuters, as well, since it can go for up to 45 miles on a single charge. That’s plenty to get you to work and back home without having to plug-in during the day. Plus, the 1-step folding system makes it simple to collapse and carry after your commute. It also has both electric anti-lock and disk brakes to keep you safe while riding around. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

