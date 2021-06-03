Tesla Model S Plaid achieves new quarter-mile world record in 9.2 seconds

- Jun. 3rd 2021 6:28 am ET

0

The new Tesla Model S Plaid has reportedly achieved a new quarter-mile world record with a 9.2-second run, according to Jay Leno, who was at the racetrack for the record attempt.

After several months of delays, Tesla is apparently finally going to start deliveries of the new and updated Model S next week, including the new top performance Plaid version.

The automaker announced some impressive specs with 390 miles of range, 200 mph top speed, and 1.99 second 0-60 mph acceleration.

Over the last few months, Tesla was spotted bringing prototypes to racetracks around California to test those specs, like pictured above (via The Killowatts), and it has been expected to break some records with its new top performance car.

Now Jay Leno, who is one of the few car reviewers that Tesla still works directly with, says that one of those records is now official.

On a new episode of the Spike’s Car Radio podcast, the comedian-turned-car show host says that he went down to the Famoso Raceway in Bakersfield last month to watch Tesla break the quarter-mile record.

Leno said that he saw the Tesla Model S Plaid run the quarter-mile in 9.247 seconds at 152 mph, and a National Hot Rod Association official was there to make it official.

There are not many production vehicles that can achieve a 10-second quarter-mile and especially not family-size four-door sedans.

One electric car has achieved that this week however. The $2+ million dollar Rimac Nevera with 1914HP motors crushed a Ferrari in a drag race and set an unofficial world record quarter mile time of 8.6 seconds. But that’s a 2-seater hypercar and Tesla’s Plaid Model S is a 7-seat sedan.

It would actually make the new Tesla Model S Plaid the fastest production vehicle ever based on the quarter-mile metric.

Here’s the list of the top 10 fastest production vehicles ever based on quarter-mile runs (via Wikipedia):

Car Model Model Year Time excluding 1 ft rollout Time from standing Notes
Bugatti Chiron Sport 2018 9.4 s at 254.3 km/h (158 mph) N/A Limited to 500 produced
Porsche 918 Spyder 2015 9.7 s at 233.4 km/h (145 mph) 9.81 s at 238.6 km/h (148.3 mph) Limited to 918 produced, hybrid-electric, naturally aspirated
McLaren P1 2015 9.8 s at 239.6 km/h (148.9 mph) 10.2 s at 237.4 km/h (147.5 mph) Limited to 375 produced, hybrid-electric
Bugatti Veyron Super Sport 2010 N/A 9.9 s at 239 km/h (148.5 mph) Limited to 30 produced
McLaren 720S 2018 9.9 s at 238.5 km/h (148.2 mph) 10.02 s at 234.1 km/h (145.5 mph) NA
McLaren Senna 2019 10.1 s at 237.3 km/h (147.5 mph) N/A Limited to 500 produced
Bugatti Veyron 2006 10.1 s at 228.5 km/h (142 mph) N/A Limited to 420 produced
Ferrari 488 Pista 2019 10.1 s at 231.9 km/h (144.1 mph) 10.2 s at 230 km/h (142.9 mph) N/A
Porsche 911 Turbo S (992) 2020 10.1 s at 220.5 km/h (137 mph) 10.28 s at 217.32 km/h (135.04 mph) Rear-engine, with 2+2 seats
Lamborghini Huracán Performante 2018 10.2 s at 218.9 km/h (136 mph) 10.26 s at 220.7 km/h (137.1 mph) Naturally aspirated

As you can see, most of those vehicles are $1 million supercars, and the Model S Plaid will stand out as a $120,000 luxury sedan that happens to have insane performance.

Tesla is likely going to announce the Model S Plaid’s new record at a delivery event set for June 10.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects under its 'Tesla Energy' division.
Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 is the first vehicle built on Tesla's third-generation platform. It aims to reduce the entry price for electric vehicles while not making any compromise on range and performance. The Model 3 starts at $35,000 in the US and deliveries to employees and company insiders began in mid 2017 - customer deliveries begin in late 2017.
Tesla Model S Plaid

About the Author

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger