Rimac starts pre-series production of its new electric hypercar with mindboggling specs

Rimac Automobili announced that it is starting pre-series production of its new C_Two electric hypercar, which comes with specs that are out of this world.

The electric vehicle company is best known for its all-electric hypercars, especially the Concept_One, arguably the first all-electric hypercar, and more recently, the new Concept_Two (C_Two).

In recent years, the company has also been emerging as a supplier for electric vehicle components. They’ve already got a thriving business supplying some OEMs, like Koenigsegg and Aston Martin.

Last summer, Porsche announced that it was investing in Rimac for a minority stake, and they have since been working together on electric vehicles for the German brand.

While the deals with other automakers have been grabbing the headlines, Rimac is still working on bringing the C_Two to customers.

Today, the company announced that it started pre-series production of the C_Two:

“The new production line in Croatia has already been used for the production of 12 experimental and validation prototype C_Two vehicles, used for the extensive testing program as well as validation and crash testing. Now, the six pre-series cars are basically production-spec C_Twos, with a fit and finish, driveability, and reliability that is nearly production-ready. Minor modifications are still possible as a consequence of final production inputs and durability and reliability testing.”

Rimac is going to use those vehicles for “homologation tests, durability tests, trim experimentation, NVH tweaking, and global product evaluation” ahead of full-scale production.

The company shared a few pictures of the production today:

Rimac C_Two Electric Hypercar

According to the specs released by Rimac last year, the “Concept_Two” will accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 1.85 seconds.

The acceleration is achieved thanks to the car’s four independent electric motors that can put out 1,914hp and 2,300Nm of torque.

Interestingly, the rear motors are equipped with a two-speed gearbox, while the front motors are equipped with the more traditional single-speed gearbox for electric vehicles.

Those four motors are powered by 120kWh of energy capacity held in two new battery packs capable of DC fast-charging with CCS Combo.

Rimac decided to go with Lithium/Manganese/Nickel chemistry in cylindrical 21,700 cells, like the ones in Tesla’s Model 3. They are using 6,960 cells.

Aside from the 0-60 mph acceleration, the company also claims 0-100mph in 4.3 seconds and a quarter-mile in just 9.1 seconds, as well as a top speed of 258 mph (415 kph).

The company claims a 650 km (403 miles) NEDC range to Tesla’s “range of over 620 miles” (1,000 km).

A company executive said last that the C_Two will cost more than the $1 million, and they plan to limit the production to 100 units.

