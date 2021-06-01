Green Deals: Stop buying fertilizer when you pick up this Genesis 42-gallon composter at $80, more

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering the Genesis 42 Plastic Composter for $79.99 shipped. Down from its $130 normal going rate and $123 list price at Home Depot, today’s deal is the best available. If you’re working on a spring or summer garden, forget buying fertilizer at the store. This composter allows you to transform grass clippings, leaves, or organic waste into compost that you can use for a healthy garden. Just set it outside, place the waste into the bin, and wait a bit for the compost to be ready. You’ll find two different compartments here, so you can add to one side while the other is composting. With a 42-gallon capacity, there’s plenty of room here as well for you to have more than enough fertilizer for your entire garden. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the PAXCESS Electric Pressure Power Washer for $119.99 shipped. Normally fetching $160, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, marks one of the first notable price cuts, and is a new all-time low. If checking all of those home improvement projects has finally lead towards getting the siding or patio cleaned up, today’s deal lets you bring home the right tool for the job without paying full price. Featuring a 2,300 PSI output, it packs an adjustable spray nozzle, integrated foam cannon, and ability to double as a car washer. Over 225 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Amazon is offering the Westinghouse Outdoor 194Wh Portable Power Station for $124 shipped. That’s $46 off the typical rate there and comes within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been wanting to take some power along on your next camping trip or to simply have around the house as a backup, this deal is here to save the day. This unit wields enough juice to charge a smartphone up to 21 times, refuel a MacBook Pro eight times, and the list goes on. Another impressive feat is that its built-in outlet can power a 50-inch LED television. Connectivity options include two 120V outlets, dual USB-A ports (12W and 18W), 18W Type-C, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

