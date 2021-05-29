Quick Charge Podcast: May 29, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla delays first Model S Plaid deliveries, Musk says one more week of ‘tweak’ is needed
- Tesla issues voluntary recall on some Model 3 and Model Y vehicles to inspect brake caliper bolts
- Tesla Cybertruck UI patent hints at new accessories, features, and even up to 610 miles of range
- Tesla finally releases driver monitoring system using its cabin camera
- Ford F-150 Lightning’s 300-mile range is with 1,000 lbs of cargo, actual range could be over 400 miles
- EVgo is behind on charger installations for GM, grounds for agreement termination [Update]
- Cambridge launches driverless electric shuttle buses
