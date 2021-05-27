The Swiss may be better known for their precision manufacturing, but it’s the cuteness of the Microlino electric car that has captured the hearts and minds of the internet. And now the company’s latest prototype can be seen showing off its full bubble body in a new test driving video.

The Microlino displays some serious BMW Isetta-vibes with its front opening, bubble car format.

But unlike the classic trike version, the Microlino is a four-wheeler powered by a fully electric drivetrain.

The first Microlino version had a bit of a rollercoaster ride over the last few years of development, but now the Microlino 2.0 is winding its way to production.

The second version implements a number of technical changes from the earlier design, both inside and out.

The 513 kg (1,131 lb) electric vehicle has an MSRP of €12,000 (approximately USD $14,650), making it light on both the street and the wallet.

We’ve seen other small-format electric cars with lower prices, but they generally have lower speed and range figures than the Microlino.

The Microlino’s 90 km/h (56 mph) top speed means it can handle just about any road in a city.

The long range of 200 km (124 miles) ensures that riders will be able to make plenty of urban trips before seeking out a plug. That charge is decently quick too, taking only four hours on a household outlet.

Now the company has its second prototype of the Microlino 2.0 in full-driving form, and the little electric car is showing off its latest updates in this new test driving video.

Sure, it looks quite small with passengers in it. But as the company explains, it has the bare necessities in mind, “space for 2 adults and 3 beer crates.”

Immediately apparent is the new LED lighting design, which includes light bars that span the entire front and rear of the vehicle.

The headlights, positioning, and turn signals are all integrated into the bar on the front of the vehicle. The rear similarly integrates the three styles of lights.

Microlino expects to have the third prototype ready in the next few days, which will be used to highlight the updated interior of the vehicle. It will also show off the new folding roof that is being designed for production.

All of the prototypes sport a totally new frame design that was reworked from the ground up to improve upon the Microlino 1.0’s frame.

Prototypes 4 and 5 will be finished later this summer, where they will be used for EU-type homologation testing. That step must be completed before the cars can enter production.

The company is on a tight schedule, as they expect to showcase the first series vehicles at the IAA Mobility conference in Munich, Germany, this September. You better believe that Electrek will be there covering the show, so we’ll be sure to bring the showcase to you from the source.

I don’t know about you, but I sincerely hope they bring along the Microletta scooter concept to the show as well. EVs this cute deserve to be shown off together.

