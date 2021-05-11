Ford CEO hints at electric Bronco in weird tweet

Ford CEO Jim Farley is talking about a possible electric Bronco in a strange tweet that made it sound like it was already available.

Last year, Ford released the highly anticipated new generation of the iconic Bronco.

Many electric vehicle fans were disappointed that the automaker, which says it’s committed to electrification, didn’t bring an electric version of the SUV.

Now Jim Farley, who became Ford’s latest CEO late last year, is hinting at a potential electric Bronco.

A Twitter user asked Farley why there isn’t “an EV opinion on the new product like the Bronco,” and the CEO replied, “Why do you think we don’t?”

Why do you think we dont? — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) May 10, 2021

We assume that Farley meant that they are working on one, but it’s not clear.

After Ford used the Mustang brand to launch its first vehicle built to be electric from the ground up, it would have made sense to use the Bronco brand, which just received a major refresh, in order for Ford to have its own entry into the full-size electric SUV segment.

But some people are way ahead of Ford when it comes to making electric Broncos.

Gateway Bronco, a custom Ford Bronco restoration company, has been building some very cool classic Broncos with electric powertrains, including one with a Tesla battery pack that has some impressive performance with an even more impressive price.

However, when it comes to an electric Bronco directly from Ford, we might have to wait a few years.

Right now, Ford is focused on bringing the electric F150 Lightning to market.

The production version of the electric pickup truck is going to be unveiled next week in Michigan, and it’s going to come to the US market in mid-2022.

