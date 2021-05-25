Green Deals: Segway Ninebot S Electric Scooter takes you around town for $450, more

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot S Smart Self-Balancing Electric Scooter for $449.99 shipped. Down $90 from its normal going rate, this marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked since it fell to $400 back in March and is the lowest available. The Ninebot S Electric Scooter can travel at up to 10 MPH for 13.7 miles before it needs to be recharged. Its compact size weighs in at just 28-pounds, though it can carry up to 220-pounds. This means you can easily tote this scooter up and down stairs when you arrive either at your destination or home. There’s even an app that can help with anti-theft functions, speed limits, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on electric lawn gear, rechargeable batteries, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking as much as $500 off a selection of outdoor electric tools, riding mowers, and off-grid gear from top brands like RYOBI, Jackery, Green Machine, and more. Shipping is free on nearly everything and no-cost curbside pickup is also available for those looking to get to work sooner. Our top pick amongst all of the discounts is the RYOBI 18V 16-inch Electric Lawn Mower for $259. Down from the usual $329 going rate, you’re looking at 21% in savings with today’s offer marking the best price of the year. Featuring a 16-inch cutting deck, RYOBI’s cordless electric lawn mower sports a 2-in-1 mulching and bagging design that can handle cutting for up to 40 minutes at a time thanks to the two included batteries. If you’ve been thinking that it’s about time to cut gas and oil from the lawn care routine, today’s deal makes it even more affordable. Over 1,270 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Amazon is now offering up to 27% off a selection of its Amazon Basics rechargeable batteries. You can now grab the 12-pack of Amazon Basics AAA 800 mAh Rechargeable Batteries for $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $15, today’s offer is up to 27% off the going rate and the best we can find. And first time Subscribe & Save orders can knock the price down to $8.79 (click on the Subscribe & Save box below the “Add to Cart” button). These pre-charged AAAs are great for remotes, toys, and other electronics. They can be recharged up to 1,000 times “with minimal power loss” and can maintain “80% capacity for 24 months.” Rated 4+ stars from over 125,000 Amazon customers.

