Green Deals: Mow your yard with a RYOBI 42-in. battery zero turn + bagging kit at $350 off, more

As part of its Memorial Day sale, Home Depot is offering the RYOBI 42-inch 75Ah Battery-powered Zero Turn Lawn Mower with Bagging Kit for $3,850 shipped. This is a $350 discount from its normal going rate and is the best price that we’ve seen on a bagging-equipped mowing bundle. If you’re still using a walk-behind electric mower, or maybe a gas-powered ride-on, it’s time to upgrade. RYOBI’s riding mower features the ability to handle up to 2.5-acres on a single charge of the battery, meaning you’ll never have to worry about oil or gas again, even on larger properties. It also includes both the rear bagging kit as well as high-lift blades, which are required for the aforementioned attachment to work. Plus, with zero turn capabilities, you can finally cut perfect lawn stripes like professional crews do. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Amazon is now offering the ecobee Switch+ Smart Light Switch for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $80 and currently on sale for $71 direct, today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. More than just your typical, smartphone-controlled (iOS or Android) smart light switch, it also has built-in motion detection, ambient light sensors, and Alexa so you can ask for the weather, set a timer, and more. It installs with “no need for an electrician” and can be controlled with the ecobee app, has a nice built-in nightlight setting, and works with Apple HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings, and IFTTT. Rated 4+ stars from over 560 Amazon customers. More details below.

As part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon today offers a number of 40V Greenworks products from $50 shipped. Our favorite is the 21-inch Self Propelled Lawn Mower with 6Ah Battery and Charger at $349.99. This saves you $150 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. Not only will this allow you to mow your yard without gas/oil, and on a tighter budget, but it also gets you started in Greenworks’ 40V battery system, which also has a plethora of other tools available. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

