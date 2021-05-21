Podcast: Ford F-150 Lightning unveiled, Tesla Roadster, Tesla containment hold, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including the unveiling of the Ford F-150 Lightning, Tesla Roadster with SpaceX package, Tesla’s containment hold, and more.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast today:
- Ford F-150 Lightning starts under $40k w/ 300-mile range and can power your home
- Ford has received more than 44,000 reservations for F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck
- Tesla (TSLA) to hold delivery event for first Model S Plaid on June 3
- Tesla (TSLA) increases Model 3 and Model Y prices, now start at $40,000
- Tesla produces first Model Y megacast at Gigafactory Texas
- Tesla is updating Roadster design, 0-60 mph in mind-boggling 1.1 sec with SpaceX package?
- Tesla is stuck with over 10,000 cars on factory hold, resulting in a logistical nightmare
- 2022 Audi RS e-tron GT first drive: this is a luxury rocket
- Kia’s first dedicated EV, the 2022 EV6, launches in Times Square
