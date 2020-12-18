World’s largest offshore wind farm to use giant 14MW turbines

Equinor’s and SSE’s Dogger Bank is the world’s largest offshore wind farm. It’s being built in three phases — A, B, and C — off England’s northeast coast. And phase C will see GE’s 14MW Haliade-X turbines, upgraded from 13MW (previously the most powerful offshore wind turbine in operation), deployed for the first time.

GE Renewable Energy is supplying 190 Haliade-X 13MW offshore wind turbines for the Dogger Bank‘s phases A and B. That’s 95 wind turbines for each phase.

As Electrek previously reported, A and B was the largest single order ever for offshore wind turbines, according to Dogger Bank Wind Farm. Turbine installation is expected to commence in 2023 at Dogger Bank A.

And GE Renewable Energy today announced it has been confirmed as the preferred turbine supplier for Dogger Bank C as well, but they’re going to go even bigger.

GE will provide an upgraded 14MW version of its Haliade-X turbine for phase C, which will become the world’s most powerful offshore wind turbines. A turbine supply agreement and accompanying service and warranty agreements between GE and Dogger Bank C is expected to finalize in the first quarter of 2021.

Installation of the Dogger Bank C turbines is set to begin in 2025 ahead of completion of the whole project in 2026.

Each 1.2 GW phase — 3.6 GW in total — is expected to generate around 6 TWh of electricity annually, and the entire project will be capable of powering up to 6 UK million homes each year once it’s complete.

Steve Wilson, Dogger Bank Wind Farm project director at SSE Renewables, said:

[We are] delighted to be working with GE Renewable Energy on all three phases of our development, as the first wind farm in the world to install their innovative and record-breaking Haliade-X turbine technology. Together with GE we are continuing to lead the way on innovation in the offshore wind industry and we’re proud that Dogger Bank will now use a 14MW turbine at Dogger Bank C alongside the 13MW turbine already confirmed for phases A and B.

