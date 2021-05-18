Quick Charge Podcast: May 18, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla is stuck with over 10,000 cars on factory hold, resulting in a logistical nightmare
- Elon Musk urges Tesla suppliers to accelerate in order to deliver next-gen Model Y at Gigafactory Berlin
- Tesla Cybertruck sighting shows best look at electric pickup’s bed and tailgate ramp
- Tesla’s Full Self-Driving package claims are under DMV review for misleading advertising
- Watch Ford F150 Lightning electric pickup’s rocket acceleration with President Biden behind the wheel
- Biden pitches $174B electric vehicle plan at Ford in Michigan
- Lamborghini finally breaks and announces an upcoming all-electric car
- EGEB: IEA zero emissions roadmap’s bombshell: no new fossil-fuel investment beyond 2021
