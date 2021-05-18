Elon Musk urges Tesla suppliers to accelerate in order to deliver next-gen Model Y at Gigafactory Berlin

On Tuesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk urged suppliers to accelerate their efforts in order to deliver the next-gen Model Y at Gigafactory Berlin following a visit of the project site.

Yesterday, we reported on Musk paying a visit to Gigafactory Berlin.

During a media scrum, the CEO said that he expects Tesla to start production at the factory toward the end of the year, which is behind the original schedule of July 2021.

Musk also complained about the German bureaucracy, which has yet to give the automaker its needed approval to start production.

Now after a full day in Germany, Musk pleaded with suppliers of Tesla Gigafactory Berlin to accelerate their efforts:

Giga Berlin suppliers please accelerate! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2021

At the same time, the CEO said that Tesla is having even greater engineering standards for the new Model Y:

“Aiming for extreme precision with next gen Model Y – microns, not millimeters.”

The CEO said that he was reviewing “all aspects of next-gen Model Y production system with the team” and he was happy with the talent.

The Model Y that will be produced at Gigafactory Berlin and Gigafactory Texas will be equipped with the automaker’s new structural battery pack technology enabled by its new 4680 battery cell unveiled at its Battery Day event last year.

Along with the new battery pack, Tesla is expected to bring other new improvements to the next-gen Model Y.

For example, Tesla is using the new structural battery pack to attach large front and back underbody parts in order to create a simple three-part underbody for the entire vehicle.

Yesterday, we reported on Tesla producing the first full front casting part for the Model Y in Texas.

The automaker is also expected to bring some other improvements to the vehicle’s design on top of the new battery pack structure, which should shed some weight and make the Model Y more efficient.

Gigafactory Berlin has been expected to be the first production site for the new Model Y, but it now looks like Gigafactory Texas is catching up fast.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.