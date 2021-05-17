Green Deals: Tackle lawn tasks with SKIL’s PWR CORE 40V Brushless Electric Mower at $279, more

Lowe’s is offering the SKIL PWR CORE 40V Brushless 20-inch Electric Lawn Mower for $279 shipped. For comparison, you’d normally spend $380 at Amazon for this same mower. While not self-propelled, this mower is designed to make lawn work easy this summer. It features a push-button start to make it simple to get going, and offers a longer runtime than competitors, according to SKIL. The 20-inch deck lets you take large passes for a more efficient mowing experience, and the Auto PWR JUMP charger brings the battery from 0 to 30% in just 15-minutes, should you need a bit more juice to finish mowing. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on other Greenworks 48V 17-inch electric mowers, Segway's Ninebot Electric Scooters

Amazon is currently offering the Greenworks 48V 17-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower and Drill bundle for $279.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code 60GW10000005 at checkout. Normally fetching $360, today’s offer amounts to 22% in savings and marks the very first discount we’ve seen on this model. Sporting a 17-inch cutting deck, this Greenworks mower ditches the usual gas and oil this spring for keeping your lawn looking its best. Its 2-in-1 design can handle both mulching and rear bagging and sports up to 45 minutes of runtime. A bundled drill can use either of the bundled 24V batteries to complete the package alongside the included charger. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 190 customers. Head below for more.

B&H Photo is offering the Segway Ninebot E22 Electric Kick Scooter for $399.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Usually going for around $500, but currently down to $470 on Amazon, you can save up to $100 with the price now just $2 shy of the all-time low. Powered by a 300W brushless motor, the E22 scooter can reach speeds up to 12.4 MPH, for up to 13.7 miles off a single charge. Of course, it’s a functioning kick scooter as well, so running out of juice doesn’t mean you’re stranded. The foldable design weighs in at under 30 pounds, with 9-inch tubeless tires, mechanical breaks, plus LED lights and a speedometer display rounding out the practical features. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 300 customers on Amazon. Hit the jump for more.

