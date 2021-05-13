Green Deals: Ditch oil + gas with Greenworks Pro 80V Brushless Electric Mower at $400, more

Amazon is offering the Greenworks Pro 80V 21-inch Brushless Electric Lawn Mower for $399.99 shipped. Note: Shipping is delayed by 1- to 2-months. Also matched at Best Buy with faster shipping and in-store pickup as part of its Deals of the Day. Down from $550, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked in months and is just $15 above our last mention, which was a 1-day-only sale. You’ll find that this mower offers a 21-inch cutting path to make quick work of your yard. It includes a 4Ah battery and charger as well, which is everything that you need to get started. Plus, no oil or gas is required, making it easier to use and better for the environment at the same time. Rated 4.6/5 stars from thousands of happy customers.

Amazon is offering BLACK+DECKER’s 3-in-1 Electric Corded Lawn Mower for $59 shipped. Typically selling for around $85, today’s deal saves you 30% to mark a new 2021 low. This combination mower, trimmer, and edger works on a 6.5A electric motor with a 12-inch cutting radius. It weighs in at just under 10-pounds, ideal for making light work of your lawncare this summer. Plus, the gasless design means you never have to worry about running out of juice – just plug in and the automatic feed spool will handle the cable for you. Over 3,700 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Hit the jump for more.

Amazon is offering the AeroGarden Bounty Elite Indoor Hydroponic Herb Garden for $319.97 shipped. Selling for $430 in the last month or so, this 26% savings plunges the price to match the 2021 low. Growing in nutrient rich water and fed by 40W glow lights, you can build a whole herb garden on your counter without messy soil or pests. This smart hydroponics system will even garden for you, with a vacation mode for long weekend getaways accessible from the touchscreen control panel. It fits up to nine different fresh herbs and veggies, with an easy to refill water tank and Alexa voice control to check the status of your latest plant babies. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 2,750 customers. See below for more.

