Quick Charge Podcast: May 12, 2021

- Tesla removes Bitcoin payment option over energy use concerns
- Tesla prepares to disrupt ethanol producers by entering renewable fuel credit market
- Elon Musk: Tesla Full Self-Driving v9 is weeks away, FSD Subscription about a month
- Tesla backseat driver was arrested then released; now he says he is back at it
- Rivian, Volvo, and 56 others urge Michigan governor to support electric trucks and buses
- GM releases cool GMC Hummer EV electric pickup off-roading footage and full specs
- Waymo and Cruise hope to charge for autonomous rides in California
