Green Deals: Greenworks 14-inch Electric Dethatcher is a must for older yards at $101, more

Walmart is offering the Greenworks 10A 14-inch Corded Dethatcher (DT14B00) for $101.15 shipped. For comparison, it goes for $130 direct right now and today’s deal is the best available. If you’re not sure what dethatching is good for, essentially, thatch is a layer of both dead and living grass below the green blades of your yard and the soil. Dethatching needs to take place when that layer gets too thick and starts to block water, sun, and other things from reaching the soil. This dethatcher is electric, meaning no gas or oil is required for it to function. With a 10A motor and 14-inch dethatching path, it’ll make light work of yard chores this spring. Plus, there’s a padded grip for extra comfort if you have a bit of a larger area to work on. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Amazon is currently offering the Emerson Sensi Touch HomeKit Thermostat for $120.15 shipped. Normally fetching $150 or so, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, comes within $1 of the 2021 low, and is the second-best price this year. Spring has arrived and so too has warmer weather in many parts of the country. So if you’re looking to beat the heat, now is your chance to upgrade to a Siri, Alexa, or Assistant controlled cooling setup. Emerson’s Sensi Touch thermostat is compatible with all of the major smart home ecosystems and brings support for setting schedules as well as automations into the mix. Plus, there’s a built-in touchscreen for easily adjusting the temperature yourself. Over 7,200 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

ReolinkDirect (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Argus Pro Security Camera with Solar Panel for $78.74 shipped with the code 25GS2WRX at checkout. Down from $105, this saves you 25% and marks the best price that we’ve tracked in months. This camera comes with a bundled solar panel so it can be powered by nothing more than the sun’s rays. There’s a built-in rechargeable battery that the solar panel charges, meaning that even when the sun goes away for a bit it’ll still function great. Plus, it records 1080p footage, delivering a crisp, high-definition picture to your smartphone. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

