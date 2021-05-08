Quick Charge Podcast: May 8, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Elon Musk brings Tesla Cybertruck prototype with him to New York
- Tesla Supercharger network reaches 25,000-charger milestone
- Tesla is set for another fight against unionization, this time over Gigafactory Berlin
- Tesla is more cautious about Full Self-Driving timeline with regulators than the public, based on new memo
- Tesla increases Model 3 and Model Y prices again; cheapest Tesla now starts at $39,500
- Tesla is planning a new facility named ‘Bobcat Project’ next to Gigafactory Texas
- Lion Electric to construct the largest all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles plant in US
- Sono Motors works with MAN to integrate solar panels into vans
- Exclusive: The latest Chevy Bolt fire reveals troubling pattern that owners should be aware of
