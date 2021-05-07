Green Deals: Glarewheels X5 Electric Bike travels for 20-miles on a charge at $450, more

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Glarewheels X5 Electric Bike for $449.99 shipped. This is a $100 discount from its normal going rate and marks one of the first discounts that we’ve tracked. Featuring the ability to travel up to 20-miles on a single charge, and around 15 MPH in speed, this electric bike is a great way to cruise around town this spring. It’ll allow you to traverse the city with little effort when you want, but also give you the ability to pedal should you be in the mood to work out a bit. There’s an LED battery indicator on the handle to let you know how much juice is left, as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on Jackery portable power stations, a Greenworks electric chainsaw, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

Jackery’s official Amazon storefront is discounting a selection of its popular portable power stations headlined by the Explorer 500 for $419.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $500, today’s offer saves you $80 and matches our previous mention for the best price in over a year. Featuring a 518Wh lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports a 500W pure sine wave AC outlet, three 2.4A USB inputs, and a DC car port. Whether you’re hoping to get some camping trips later this year or want to deck out your tailgating kit, this is a great way to lock-in some off-season savings. Jackery’s Explorer 500 can even be refueled by a solar panel while out and about for off-the-grid setups. Over 4,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 24V 12-inch Brushless Chainsaw for $169.99 shipped. Normally around $200, and going for $219 at Home Depot right now, today’s deal marks one of the first major price drops that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This electric chainsaw has some unique features that gas-powered alternatives just can’t match up to. The electric start means that there’s no starter rope, spark plug, carburetor, or other similar functions to get in the way, just click a button and you’re ready to go. Plus, the 12-inch bar and chain have low kickback for easy use by homeowners. The brushless motor is also an upgrade here, delivering more torque, a quiet operation, as well as a longer lifespan than brush motors usually offer. Ratings are still rolling in here, but Greenworks is well-reviewed overall.

