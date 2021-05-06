Forget high-performance electric scooters – we’ve now entered a whole new field of “ultra performance” electric scooters. Case in point: The NAMI BURN-E electric scooter just launched in the US by Miami-based FluidFreeRide.

The NAMI BURN-E, also known as the Viper in other areas of the world, is so much more scooter than anyone really needs that it borders on the fantastical.

Sporting a pair of 1.5 kW continuous-rated electric motors that output a combined 8.4 kW of peak power, the NAMI BURN-E flies right up to its top speed of 60 mph (96 km/h).

It also packs a huge 72V and 35Ah battery comprised of Panasonic battery cells. The 2,520 Wh battery pack is necessary to power those electron-guzzling motors, but still manages to put out a real world range of 50 miles (80 km) and a max range of over 90 miles (145 km) when taking it easy on the throttle.

But the NAMI BURN-E isn’t just about going fast or accelerating quickly. The scooter was designed to improve upon all the weak points typically associated with standing electric scooters.

As FluidFreeRides describes it:

“Developed based on community requests and feedback, the BURN-E eliminates the weak points of other scooters in the same sector and delivers a smooth, powerful and safe riding experience.”

“Safe” is of course relative, but I see where they’re going. The scooter offers features like a waterproof smart display that enables riders to customize the scooter’s parameters, such as five different power modes for varying riding styles and terrains. It also allows the user to customize the power delivery of both the front and rear motor individually as well as the intensity of the regenerative braking in each wheel.













Each wheel is supported by an adjustable hydraulic-damping coilover shock. Those wheels each wear an 11-inch tubeless automotive-style tire available in either on- or off-road tread styles.

There’s also a super-bright 2,000 lumen headlight for lighting up the path ahead at night, plus LED strips running the length of the scooter and a rear brake light to keep riders visible at night.

The BURN-E features high-quality manufacturing to add to the scooter’s safety record, including a one-piece heat-treated aluminum frame and a carbon fiber swingarm designed to increase rigidity.

The product description also includes this treat:

“Weighing a proud 103 lb, the BURN-E is a bit lighter than comparable models in its class and has a newly designed wobble-free folding mechanism which allows a relatively compact transportation.”

The words “bit” and “relatively” are doing some heavy lifting there, but it’s true that most 60 mph electric vehicles aren’t something that could be conceivably folded or carried as easily as the BURN-E.

These types of ultra-performance scooters are popular among several different types of riders, with two common uses being extreme off-roaders and high-speed commuters.

While some observers might dismiss these types of scooters as dangerous, the same could be said for many motorsports. In this case, the high-quality suspension and brakes along with the larger wheels help improve the BURN-E’s safety prospects, though rider responsibility is still paramount. Riders of such ultra-performance electric scooters maintain an active community that prides itself in outfitting themselves in high-level protective gear including armored suits and full-face helmets.

I’d say both are a good idea if you plan to push your limits on a crazy electric scooter like this.

Of course you aren’t going to be flying at 60 mph with 8.4 kW of power for cheap (and to be honest I wouldn’t want to hit those speeds on a scooter with a suspiciously low price tag). FFR has priced the BURN-E at $4,499 for pre-order, plus you can take advantage of a $300 off coupon NAMIENDMAY300. That actually beats the European price in most areas, even before the $300 savings.

The scooters should be hitting FFR’s shelves in the US in about three weeks, so you won’t have to wait too long for what looks like it could be one of the most fun (or scariest) things you could do standing up.

I found FluidFreeRide’s Mantis electric scooter (see my review below) to be thrilling at 40 mph (64 km/h), but the NAMI BURN-E is bound to kick things up several notches. I’ll hopefully be hopping on this new one soon, and can’t wait to report back on the insane experience.

