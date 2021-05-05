Green Deals: Greenworks 24V 22-inch hedge trimmer returns to Amazon low at $100, more

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 24V 22-inch Hedge Trimmer Kit for $99.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Down from its $125 or so price at Amazon, today’s deal matches the all-time low tracked there only once before. Featuring a 24V 4Ah battery, this trimmer is designed to last up to 60-minutes on a full charge, which should be more than enough to handle your yard chores before having to plug it back in. The 22-inch laser-cut blades deliver “professional trimming results” and the 3/4-inch cut capacity allows for even thicker branches to be lopped off with ease. Plus, the 3-sided wrap-around handle makes it easy for you to trim at multiple angles. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on Jackery portable power stations, AeroGarden indoor garden systems, and of course Electrek's best EV buying and leasing deals.

Jackery’s official Amazon storefront is discounting a selection of its popular portable power stations headlined by the Explorer 500 for $419.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $500, today’s offer saves you $80 and matches our previous mention for the best price in over a year. Featuring a 518Wh lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports a 500W pure sine wave AC outlet, three 2.4A USB inputs, and a DC car port. Whether you’re hoping to get some camping trips later this year or want to deck out your tailgating kit, this is a great way to lock-in some off-season savings. Jackery’s Explorer 500 can even be refueled by a solar panel while out and about for off-the-grid setups. Over 4,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

Amazon is now offering the 2020 AeroGarden Sprout indoor garden system for $59.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $100, today’s deal is $40 off the going rate, $10 below our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low. One of the most affordable options in the AeroGarden lineup, this is a great starter option for folks looking to grow their own veggies/herbs and it just got a whole lot less expensive. This model can support up to three plants at once (at roughly 10-inches high) and ships with everything you need to get going including the 10-watt LED light system, and a 3-pod seed kit (Genovese basil, curly parsley, and dill). One-touch controls with no soil needed, this is great option for folks not overly confident with their green thumb skills as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 400 Amazon customers.

