Green Deals: Hover-1 Switch 2-in-1 electric skateboard/scooter is great for kids at $150, more

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Switch 2-in-1 Electric Skateboard/Scooter for Kids at $149.99 shipped. Down from its $230 list price, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. With a maximum weight of 132-pounds, this scooter is geared toward kids over adults. It can travel at up to 7 MPH for 6-miles before it’s time to recharge. It’s IPX4 water-resistant and the battery is built-in to allow for safer rides. Whether the weather is already good enough to head outside and ride, or you’re waiting for summer, now’s a great chance to score a great deal on this electric scooter. Rated 4/5 stars.

KBP TOPSTORE (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Solar-powered Fence Lights for $14.70 Prime shipped with the code 51KBPLIGHT at checkout. Down from its normal going rate of $30, this saves 50% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. There’s a built-in light sensor here so these only turn on when the sun goes down. This helps to extend the battery life built up from the solar panel and makes it so this light can last through the night. Being IP65-rated, it’s designed to handle any weather thrown at it, as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Home Depot is currently discounting a selection of Greenworks electric lawn care tools headlined by the PRO 25-inch 60V Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower for $599. Down from its usual $749 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and a new all-time low. This electric lawn mower from Greenworks will have you ready to ditch gas and oil this spring thanks to the battery-powered design. Its 25-inch cutting deck can handle mulching as well as rear bagging, and various height adjustments let you get the perfect cut. Alongside the self-propelled mower, you’re also getting a pair of batteries and a charger. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 205 customers.

