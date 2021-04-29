Green Deals: Illuminate your yard for spring BBQs with two solar LED lights for $27 (50% off), more

harmonic-led (94% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Solar Outdoor LED Spotlights for $26.99 shipped with the code 4FA2X35J at checkout. Down 50% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that these lights are solar-powered, meaning you’ll never have to change the batteries, run wires, or plug them in. Each one outputs 800-lumens of brightness through three LED panels that you can aim anywhere that light is needed. Plus, they’re waterproof and ready to withstand the elements. Rated 4.5/5 stars from hundreds of happy customers.

Head below for more deals on rechargeable batteries, electric trimmers and edgers, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

We have spotted some notable deals on Amazon Basics rechargeable batteries today starting with the 16-Pack of AAs for $17.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll have to navigate to the Subscribe and Save section under the “Add to Cart” button and clip the on-page 20% coupon found in there. Remember to cancel your sub after the order goes through if you don’t want monthly deliveries. This pack is regularly $30 and is now at one of the best prices we have tracked. While they certainly aren’t eneloops, they are also more affordable and are great for “digital cameras, remote controls, toys, and more.” Rated at 200mAh, they come recharged and can be juiced back up “1000 times with minimal power loss.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 180,000 Amazon customers.

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is currently discounting a selection of electric string trimmers and edgers headlined by the RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless model at $99. Shipping is free across the board, with curbside pickup available as an alternative in most cases, too. Normally fetching $119, today’s offer amounts to $20 in savings and is the best price of the year. If you already upgraded the mower to an electric mower and are looking for something with a little bit of extra finesse when it comes to tidying up the rest of your yard, a string trimmer is a notable solution. This model from RYOBI features a 13-inch cutting deck and comes bundled with a 4A battery that’ll work with the rest of the ONE+ 18V ecosystem. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

