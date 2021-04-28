Green Deals: GOTRAX Shift S1 electric bike takes you around town this spring at $499, more

Walmart is offering the GOTRAX Shift S1 Electric Bike for $499 shipped. Down from its $799 original price and $699 going rate at Walmart, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. Featuring a riding speed of 20 MPH and range of 15-miles, this bike is great for getting around town this spring and summer. With a range as long as it has, you can easily trek to and from work or the store before it’s time to recharge. Plus, there are three gears so you can choose your speed when riding. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Head below for more deals on battery-powered lawn tools, solar-powered LED lights, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

Amazon is currently offering the DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Electric Leaf Blower for $167.99 shipped. Down from its usual $219 going rate, you’re looking at 23% in savings and a new Amazon all-time low. This electric leaf blower delivers a cordless design thanks to a bundled battery that’ll work with the rest of DEWALT’s 20V MAX tool ecosystem. Its lightweight design makes it a great option to tidying up after mulching or mowing this spring as you get the yard looking its best. Other notable features include variable speeds, a trigger lock for those extended sessions, and 100CFM airflow. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 625 customers.

JESLED US Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Solar-powered LED Landscape Lights for $15.49 Prime shipped with the code 49JESLED and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $30 list price, today’s deal saves you $15 and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Each light delivers 650-lumens of brightness to add dramatic lighting to your home’s landscape. Given that they’re solar-powered, you won’t ever have to change the battery or run wires to these lights. There are also two different modes, either dusk to dawn in low or high light mode. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

