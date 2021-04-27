Quick Charge Podcast: April 27, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla (TSLA) releases Q1 2021 results: delivers on high expectations with $10 billion in revenue
- Tesla (TSLA) sold some of its bitcoins and made over $100 million
- Tesla updates new Model S delivery timeline: ‘should start very shortly’
- Tesla plans to return to making over 100,000 Model S and Model X vehicles per year with new version
- Tesla Model 3 becomes best-selling premium sedan in the world
- Tesla is becoming more of an artificial intelligence and robotic company, says Elon Musk
- Elon Musk announces Tesla ‘Powerwall 2 Plus’ secretly went into production in November
- Tesla releases more details about fatal crash in Texas, but there are still a lot of questions unanswered
- Ford announces new battery R&D investment and team called ‘Ford Ion Park’
- Hyundai Ioniq 5 – Could this be the electric car of 2021?
- Hyundai modernizes its retro heritage with PONY EV concept
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.