Green Deals: Lowe’s 1-day Kobalt 40V electric lawn tool sale from $69, more

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering a selection of Kobalt 40V yard tools priced from $69 shipped. Our favorite is the 16-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $199, which is down from its normal going rate of $269. This mower includes a 4Ah battery and is designed to handle up to 1/4-acre. It’s height-adjustable and the cutting width spans 16-inches for wide passes when mowing. Plus, you’ll enjoy never having to put oil or gas in this mower, unlike more traditional alternatives. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Shop the other deals right here.

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot Electric GoKart Pro for $1,599.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $2,000 list price and $1,800 going rate right now, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. You’ll find that this kit includes the Ninebot S MAX, which can be detached and ridden by itself as well. With a top speed of 23 MPH and a range of up to 15.5-miles on a single charge, this is a great way to get around this spring and summer if you’re wanting to ditch traditional traveling methods. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Amazon currently offers the Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi HomeKit Thermostat for $86.66 shipped. Down from $120, today’s offer saves you 24%, comes within $2 of our previous mention for the 2021 low from February, and is the second-best price this year. The Pro version with extended warranty is also down to $103.90 from its usual $140 price tag. This smart thermostat provides a more affordable way to bring Siri, Alexa, and Assistant-controlled heating into the mix ahead of summer. It packs a more simplistic design than some of the more premium alternatives, but will deliver much of the same voice control, scheduling, and energy savings on a tighter budget. Over 13,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

