Rimac’s Concept_Two electric hypercar achieves quarter-mile in insane 8.9 seconds

Rimac has released a very impressive video of its Concept_Two electric hypercar completing a quarter-mile drag race in only 8.9 seconds.

The electric vehicle company is best known for its all-electric hypercars, especially the Concept_One, arguably the first all-electric hypercar, and more recently, the new Concept_Two (C_Two).

In recent years, the company has also been emerging as a supplier for electric vehicle components. They’ve already got a thriving business supplying some OEMs, like Koenigsegg and Aston Martin.

Last summer, Porsche announced that it was investing in Rimac for a minority stake, and they have since been working together on electric vehicles for the German brand.

While the deals with other automakers have been grabbing the headlines, Rimac is still working on bringing the C_Two to customers.

They started pre-production last December, and deliveries are expected this year.

The machine packs a punch with four motors, two rear motors with a two-speed gearbox, while the front motors are equipped with the more traditional single-speed gearbox for electric vehicles and powered by a 120 kWh battery pack.

After Tesla announced the new Roadster with insane performance, Rimac upped its game with the Concept_Two and announced 0 to 60 mph in just 1.85 seconds, 0-100mph in 4.3 seconds, and a quarter-mile in just 9.1 seconds.

Now, Rimac released a video of the C_Two doing a few launches, and they beat those performances:

The most impressive is a quarter-mile under 9 seconds, according to Draggy performance tracking device.

Rimac commented on the video:

“Straight line performance is by far not everything, but still quite important for a hypercar. We have designed the C_Two to impress with technology, usability, design, features, road manners and track performance. Lateral dynamics and driving fun was always super important for us. Today, we have focus on straight line performance but soon we’ll cover the other interesting aspects as well – like our new generation Torque Vectoring and drift mode.”

Even though it’s a low production car, they are calling it a production vehicle since it is fully homologated with all the needed safety features and road tires.

I can’t wait to see what Rimac is going to be able to with this car.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.