Month-end EV deals on LEAF, I-Pace, Ioniq Electric, Bolt EV, e-tron

Is cost a major factor in your decision to finally jump into EV ownership? If so, our monthly nationwide search for electric vehicle lease deals and discounts turned up a number of great dealer offers that are worth considering.

Nissan LEAF

Nissan more than doubled their cash back on a 2021 LEAF, which grew from $3,000 to a whopping $7,500 for April. Remaining 2020 models get a 25% bump on their incentive, now at $8,500, and choosing a LEAF in SV or SV Plus trim with the Technology Package is still good for an additional $1,000 rebate. Hence, there are many more Nissan dealers offering five-figure discounts across all LEAF trim levels. Four dealers – Illini Nissan in Illinois along with California dealers Golden State Nissan, Carson Nissan, and Surf City Nissan – are trying to clear out their 2020 inventory with discounts ranging from $13,000 to $14,000. For a 2021 LEAF, discounts ranging from $11,500 to $12,600 were found at Nissan Mission Hills and North Bay Nissan in California, Nissan Marietta in Georgia, and Fairfax Nissan in Virginia.

Prefer to lease rather than buy? Premier Nissan of San Jose has the best terms at $99 down, $29/month, for an effective cost that’s only $69/month for 24 months before tax and license on a 2021 LEAF SV that has 149 miles of range. Next-best offer on a LEAF SV is in southern California at Nissan of Tustin with a two-year, $0 down, $129/month lease. Outside of California, Beaverton Nissan in Oregon and Quirk Nissan in Massachusetts both have 2021 LEAF S lease offers with an effective cost that’s just over $100/month plus tax and license for 24 months. Best offer on a LEAF with the larger 60 KWh battery good for 226 miles of range comes from North Bay Nissan in California, with an effective lease cost that’s just under $200/month. Find great Nissan LEAF deals in your area.

Jaguar I-Pace

With all the hoopla and fanfare of recent electric vehicle reveals and introductions, it seems this 234-mile EV that sprints from zero to 60mph in 4.2 seconds has faded into the background. Interestingly, we found twice as many Jaguar dealers this month with huge five-figure discounts on a new I-Pace, most of them in California. Topping the list is Jaguar Anaheim Hills with a $16,000 dealer discount mentioned in their lease ad. Combining that dealer discount with Jaguar’s $7,000 cash incentive on a purchase and the California Clean Fuel reward of $1,500 tallies up to $25,500 off MSRP on a 2020 I-Pace SE. Next on the list is Jaguar Manhattan in New York, with $22,650 off on a 2019 I-Pace that it seems they’ve been trying to sell at that same discount for months. Jaguar Huntsville in Alabama rounds out the top three with a $21,605 total discount from MSRP on a 2020 I-Pace S for a final price of $59,507 before tax and license, breaking through that $60,000 psychological price barrier.

Note that the average price of a discounted I-Pace on our list is just over $63,000, positioning it in the neighborhood of the soon-to-be-available Ford Mustang Mach-E GT ($61,600) and Polestar 2 ($59,900). It’s perhaps something to think about for folks waiting to pay MSRP or more on one of the newbies. Check for great deals on a Jaguar I-Pace at a dealer near you.

Hyundai Ioniq Electric

Hyundai dealers on both coasts have increased their dealer discounts on remaining 2020 Ioniq inventory in top-of-the-line Limited trim. Hyundai of Bowie in Maryland appears to be the most motivated, slashing the price of an Ioniq Limited by $11,777 to just $27,793, which would result in a net cost of only $20,243 plus tax and license after applying the $7,500 federal tax incentive for electric vehicle purchases. Ourisman Hyundai of Laurel is second on our list with a $9,277 discount from MSRP. Other dealerships offering attractive discounts on this five-seater with 170 miles of range include South Bay Hyundai in California, Annapolis Hyundai in Maryland, and Hyundai of Anaheim. Look for Hyundai Ioniq Electric deals near you.

Reminder: Costco’s e-tron and Bolt EV incentives expire on April 30

Costco members that joined prior to March 1, 2021, are still eligible for cash incentives on a new Chevy Bolt EV and Audi e-tron, but time is running out. Unfortunately, some of the best e-tron deals we highlighted last month are gone. Fortunately, there are a few dealer offers this month that could still be enticing, especially for Costco members that are able to take advantage of the extra $2,000 member-only incentive. Audi Nashville in Tennessee and Audi Appleton in Wisconsin each have discounts from MSRP of over $9,000 on a 2021 e-tron, which would add up to over $11,000 in savings for Costco members. As far as leases, there are several Audi dealers across the nation offering 2021 e-tron lease terms with an average monthly cost that’s under $650/month before tax and license. Using the $2,000 Costco incentive toward the down payment should bring that monthly cost below $600. Find Audi e-tron deals in your area.

As for Bolt EV shoppers, there are still quite a few Chevy dealers advertising Bolt EV lease offers with an effective cost that’s less than $150/month before tax and license. However, be sure to read the fine print on dealer ads, as many of them have included the $3,000 Costco incentive in their lease terms. For those looking to buy instead of lease, most of the Bolt EV discounts we found range from $13,000 to $16,500, and that doesn’t even include the $3,000 Costco incentive. Check for great deals on a Chevrolet Bolt EV in your area.

As always, check our Electric Vehicle Best Price Guide and Electric Vehicle Best Lease Guide for the best deals on EVs in the US.

