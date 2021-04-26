Green Deals: Segway Ninebot GoKart Pro travels at 23 MPH for 15.5-miles at a low of $1,600

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot Electric GoKart Pro for $1,599.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $2,000 list price and $1,800 going rate right now, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. You’ll find that this kit includes the Ninebot S MAX, which can be detached and ridden by itself as well. With a top speed of 23 MPH and a range of up to 15.5-miles on a single charge, this is a great way to get around this spring and summer if you’re wanting to ditch traditional traveling methods. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on portable power stations, HomeKit-enabled smart thermostats, and of course Electrek's best EV buying and leasing deals.

Woot via Amazon is offering the PAXCESS 200W Portable Power Station for $134.99 shipped. Down from its $180 list price, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked and saves you 25% from its regular going rate. Having just returned from a week in the mountains, getting away this spring is just the thing to help reset after the crazy year that we’ve had. While I didn’t camp out under the stars, this portable power station is perfect for those who will brave the great outdoors. It features a 110V AC outlet that delivers 200W, as well as a 30W USB-C port, QuickCharge USB-A plugs, and more to power your devices. The massive 230Wh/62400mAh capacity is capable of running your gear all night long, making it ready to recharge the next day via solar panels for an off-grid lifestyle. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Amazon currently offers the Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi HomeKit Thermostat for $90.60 shipped. Down from $120, today’s offer saves you 24%, comes within $2 of our previous mention for the 2021 low from February, and is the second-best price this year. The Pro version with extended warranty is also down to $103.90 from its usual $140 price tag. This smart thermostat provides a more affordable way to bring Siri, Alexa, and Assistant-controlled heating into the mix ahead of summer. It packs a more simplistic design than some of the more premium alternatives, but will deliver much of the same voice control, scheduling, and energy savings on a tighter budget. Over 13,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

