Ford prices track-ready Mach-E GT at $60K, GT Performance at $65K

Ford has set a price for its highest-performance versions of the Mach-E — the GT and GT Performance editions. The GT got a $600 price drop from $60,500 to $59,900, and the GT Performance will be priced at $64,900.

Ford will start taking orders for the vehicles on Wednesday, April 28. Customers can order online or through a Ford EV-certified dealer.

We learned about the Mach-E GT Performance edition in December, though at the time, we did not know pricing — only the pricing for the “normal” GT edition.

The GT Performance edition improves performance over the GT edition, adding more torque (and commensurately reducing range). The GT has access to 600 lb-ft of torque, while the GT Performance has 634 lb-ft. This reduces 0-60 times from 3.8 to 3.5 seconds. It also lowers EPA estimated range from 250 to 235 miles.

Ford even made a direct comparison to their gas-powered Mustang line in their press release. Both Mach-E GT versions have 480 horsepower, the same as the gas-powered Mustang Mach 1 sportscar. But the Mach 1 is only good for 420 lb-ft of torque, giving both electric SUVs a big acceleration advantage over it.

That acceleration advantage should help the GT and GT Performance feel right at home on track days alongside Ford’s high performance gas models. To this end, Ford has given the Mach-E GT and GT Performance an exclusive drive mode called “Unbridled Extend,” meant to be used only on tracks and closed courses.

Unbridled Extend mode promises to “balance power output for lap time consistency” and re-tunes traction and stability control systems for track use. It also increases the amount of fake engine noise Mach-E plays through the interior speakers (a dumb option that we hope can be turned off).

The Mach-E GT Performance comes with other performance-focused equipment changes over the GT model, including Pirelli summer tires for enhanced grip and MagneRide suspension. Both GT versions come with various exterior upgrades to distinguish them from the rest of the model line, like 20-inch wheels (with red-painted brake calipers underneath), a lighted pony badge, and an exclusive Cyber Orange color option (pictured above). Both GT models also gain access to Grabber Blue as an exterior color, previously only available to First Edition customers.

What do you think about the Ford Mach-E GT and GT Performance pricing? Let us know in the comments below.

