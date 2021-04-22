Quick Charge Podcast: April 22, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Elon Musk dismisses valid criticism of Tesla as ‘weird’ attacks from the media
- Tesla creates new team to accelerate use of new materials in its products
- Tesla is increasing Powerwall power capacity by up to 50%
- Tesla is only bundling solar products and Powerwall together going forward
- Beetle-inspired Ora Punk Cat electric car raises some eyebrows in VW’s legal department
- Exclusive: Bridgestone partners with Lightyear for custom tires on Lightyear One SEV
- BlackRock’s Carbon Transition Fund is swimming in Big Oil
- EGEB: 3 countries to watch for big decisions at the Leaders Summit on Climate [Updated]
- Zero launches special-edition DSR electric motorcycle in celebration of 15-year anniversary
