Americans are getting closer to a federal tax credit for electric bicycles, a proposal that could be similar in concept to the electric car and motorcycle tax incentives already on the books.

Back in February, a new bill was proposed known as the Electric Bicycle Incentive Kickstart for the Environment (E-BIKE) Act.

It was introduced by Representatives Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) and Jimmy Panetta (D-CA), and stipulated a 30% tax credit in the US for a purchase of an electric bicycle.

The incentive would be capped at a maximum of $1,500 and would apply to electric bicycles priced under $8,000.

E-bikes would also need to be limited to 20 mph (32 km/h) and contain “an electric motor of less than 750 watts.” The power rating will likely be updated to read “not more than 750 watts” to better align with current e-bike laws in the US that limit motors to a maximum of 750 watts.

Several representatives have signed on as cosponsors to the bill in the last few weeks.

The current list of cosponsors includes:

Rep. Levin, Mike [D-CA-49]

Rep. Evans, Dwight [D-PA-3]

Rep. McGovern, James P. [D-MA-2]

Rep. DeGette, Diana [D-CO-1]

Rep. Brownley, Julia [D-CA-26]

Rep. Pocan, Mark [D-WI-2]

Del. Norton, Eleanor Holmes [D-DC-At Large]

Rep. Quigley, Mike [D-IL-5]

Rep. Moore, Gwen [D-WI-4]

Rep. Dean, Madeleine [D-PA-4]

Rep. Lowenthal, Alan S. [D-CA-47]

Rep. Sires, Albio [D-NJ-8]

Rep. Chu, Judy [D-CA-27]

Rep. Pressley, Ayanna [D-MA-7]

Rep. Thompson, Mike [D-CA-5]

Rep. Blumenauer, Earl [D-OR-3]

So far no Republican lawmakers have signed on to support the bill.

The proposed legislation is still in an early stage, currently being reviewed in the House Ways and Means committee.

If the committee releases the bill to the House, it could pass with a simple majority vote. It would then go through the same process in the Senate.

Assuming the legislation passes in both chambers of Congress, it would then head to President Biden’s desk to await his signature and become law.

If you’d like to see the proposed bill become law, reach out to your US representative and ask him or her to support the E-BIKE Act. You can find your representative’s contact information here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.