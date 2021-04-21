Green Deals: Hover-1 Gambit Electric Scooter drops to $200 (Save $50), more

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Hover-1 Gambit Electric Folding Scooter for $199.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Typically fetching $250, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings, is one of the first discounts we’ve seen, and marks a new all-time low. Powered by a 250W motor, this electric scooter arrives with an up to 15 MPH top speed and ability to travel as much as 9-miles on a single charge. Whether you’re looking for something to take out for joy rides this spring or want to finally get in the electric vehicle game for commuting or quick trips to the store, this is an affordable offering. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 185 customers.

Head below for more deals on AeroGarden indoor hydroponic gardens, Lutron Caseta lighting packages, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

Amazon is now offering the AeroGarden Sage Harvest Indoor Garden for $89.99 shipped. Regularly $150 direct from AeroGarden where it is currently on sale for $120, today’s offer is up to $60 off the going rate and matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon for the sage model. We also haven’t seen the other colors this low directly on Amazon in over a year. This simple to use indoor garden allows you to grow up to six plants simultaneously with little to no experience needed. The no soil-required kit comes with everything you need to get started including the LED grow lights and a 6-pod seed kit (Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint). Rated 4+ stars from over 8,600 Amazon customers.

Amazon is currently offering the Lutron Caseta Smart Dimmer Switch Starter Kit for $79.95 shipped. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer saves you 20%, matches the all-time low, and is the first price cut of the year. This starter kit includes everything needed to deck out your smart home with the Lutron Caseta ecosystem. Alongside the bridge which pairs everything together, you’ll find an in-wall dimmer light switch alongside a Pico remote for controlling things from the couch. The entire system integrates with HomeKit as well as Alexa and Assistant for voice control, setting automations, or just using your smartphone to dim the overhead lights. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.