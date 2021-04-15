Green Deals: Gotrax G Max Ultra electric scooter sees first price drop to $720, more

Amazon is offering the Gotrax G Max Ultra Electric Scooter at $719.99 shipped. Down 10% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and is the first price drop we’ve seen. This is the all-new G-series of Gotrax scooters featuring a high-performance 350W motor that can travel at up to 20 MPH for as far as 45 miles on a single charge. There’s an upgraded one-step folding system that makes this scooter simple to collapse and carry around after your commute. Plus, it features both electric anti-lock and disk brakes to keep you safe while riding. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on solar LED lights, portable power stations, and of course Electrek's best EV buying and leasing deals.

The official meross Amazon storefront offers its HomeKit Outdoor Smart Plug for $19.27 when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code RB75M8IB at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Having dropped from $31, today’s offer amounts to 38% in savings, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks a new all-time low. This outdoor meross smart plug pairs with your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup and packs a weather-resistant design with two individually controllable outlets. I picked one of these up before the holiday season for automating Christmas lights, and have since been using to bring other patio lighting into my HomeKit setup. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,500 customers.

Best Buy is offering the ecobee Smart+ HomeKit Light Switch with built-in Alexa for $39.99 shipped. Today’s deal slashes $30 off the going rate, undersells Amazon by $3, and brings the price down to one of the lowest we’ve ever tracked. This easy-to-use smart light switch is an ideal addition to any smart home ecosystem. With programmable Smart Off features to save you energy, and full compatibility with Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, you never have to worry about forgetting your lights overnight or having your hands too full to see what’s in front of you. Just ask the built-in Alexa, use the ecobee app, or operate it with the manual switch. Rated 4.3/5 stars on Best Buy.

