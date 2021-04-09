Green Deals: Jetson’s Eris Electric Scooter takes you around town this spring at low of $350, more

Amazon is offering the Jetson Eris Electric Scooter for $349.99 shipped. Down from its $500 list price, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and is the best available. This scooter is great for riding around town this spring. It has a max range of 12 miles before you need to recharge and can travel at up to 14 MPH. This is fast enough to beat walking but slow enough that even younger ones will be safe if they take it out. The LCD display shows you your speed, how far you’ve traveled, and battery status. Plus, there’s a built-in smartphone holder so you can keep music, maps, and more at a glance. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on HomeKit-enabled smart switches, rechargeable batteries, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

Amazon currently offers the Lutron Caseta Deluxe Smart Switch Kit for $123.95 shipped. Normally fetching $155, you’re saving 20% with today’s offer marking the best discount of the year and the third-lowest price to date. This comes within $8 of the all-time low, as well. Lutron’s Caseta Deluxe kit is a more affordable way to achieve whole-home lighting without having to swap out every light bulb. The two included in-wall switches pair with the bundled smart bridge and a wireless pico remote, bringing HomeKit control to overhead lighting. There’s also Alexa and Assistant support, as well as scheduling features and more. Over 820 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

Delipow Battery Store (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its USB Rechargeable AA Batteries for $16.99 Prime shipped with the code 50HPT4HP at checkout. Also available in a 2-pack for $10.99 Prime shipped with the same code. Down 50% for both sets, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked and similar 4-packs go for around $27 at Amazon right now. While most rechargeable batteries require you to place them in a charger when they die, these have a microUSB port built into the side so you can just plug them in directly. Around the outside of the top, you’ll find a LED ring that tells you the current charging status of your batteries, making it simple to know when it’s fully charged. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.