A new study finds that anglers see Block Island wind farm as an enhanced fishing destination.

The world’s largest solar company is entering the hydrogen market.

Fishing at Block Island wind farm

A new study about the impacts of offshore wind farms on recreational fishing – specifically, Rhode Island’s Block Island, the US’s first offshore wind farm – found that anglers who had fished there reported that the wind farm was beneficial.

The study, by Tiffany Smythe of the United States Coast Guard Academy, and David Bidwell and Grant Tyler of the University of Rhode Island, is titled, “Optimistic with reservations: The impacts of the United States’ first offshore wind farm on the recreational fishing experience.” It was published in the journal Marine Policy. The authors point out that there has been a lot of focus on the impacts of offshore wind farms on commercial fishing, but few on recreational fishing.

As US offshore wind farms grow in numbers, this study should prove to be a useful reference in permitting processes.

Interview findings revealed anglers’ enjoyment of the [offshore wind farms] as an enhanced fishing location, due to catch and non-related aspects of the experience. Anglers also reported concerns about increased crowding around the [offshore wind farms] and raised concerns about potential fishing access restrictions around this and future projects. Survey data confirms that anglers, particularly those who fished at the wind farm, believe the wind farm has benefitted fishing. Respondents also value the wind farm as symbolic of progress towards green energy.

Dave Monti of the Sun Chronicle in Massachusetts writes:

I am not aware of any fishing restrictions that have occurred at the Block Island Wind Farm since it became operational in December 2016 except during limited maintenance periods to ensure work crew and boater safety.

Going forward, the authors recommend “conducting social science research to enhance understanding of ocean users, managing issues like crowding and access, and considering the benefits of nearshore [offshore wind farms] for anglers and other stakeholders.”

Big solar takes up hydrogen

The world’s largest solar company by market capitalization, China’s LONGi Green Energy Technology, which manufactures monocrystalline silicon wafers, is entering the hydrogen market.

Xi’an Longi Hydrogen Technology Co. was registered on March 31 in China, according to Solarzoom. LONGi’s billionaire founder and president Li Zhenguo will be the company’s chairman.

Bloomberg Green reports:

In an interview last year, Li said a combination of solar and storage would be the cheapest form of energy in most nations globally by the end of the decade. He also said his company plans for the long term. “We don’t only look at today, but also three, five years later or even eight or 10 years later,” he said. “After finding the direction, we don’t begrudge money on research and development.”

