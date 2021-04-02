Green Deals: Cruise around town on the Hover-1 Alpha Electric Scooter at $340 (Reg. $400), more

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Alpha Electric Kick Scooter for $339.99 shipped. Down 15% from its list price of $400, today’s deal comes within $10 of its all-time low on Amazon and is the best available. This scooter features a 451W brushless motor that supports propelling up to 264-pounds at up to 17.4 MPH. The front and back 10-inch air-filled tires deliver greater stability and a smoother ride. You’ll find up to 12-miles of range on a single charge here, alongside a built-in Bluetooth speaker for enjoying tunes while on the go. This scooter is perfect for cruising around town, commuting to work, or even just heading to the park without using any gas in your car. Rated 4/5 stars.

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of popular Greenworks electric mowers, outdoor tools, and more from $84 shipped. Amongst all of the savings, our top pick is the Greenworks 80V 21-inch Cordless Push Lawn Mower at $349.30. Normally fetching $499, you’re saving the full 30% in saving with today’s offer marking the best price in over a year. Delivering a pair of 80V batteries, this cordless electric lawn mower from Greenworks arrives with a 21-inch cutting deck and enough charge to cover most yards. Its 3-in-1 features allow you to mulch grass alongside spitting it out the side or bagging it, and there’s of course the usual perks of ditching oil and gas from your lawn care routine. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics USB Battery Charger Pack for $27.19 shipped. Down from $32, you’re saving 15% here and today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before. This bundle includes a quad battery charger, eight AA’s, two AAA’s, and then two each of both a C and D cell adapter. If you’re tired of spending countless dollars on throw-away batteries that your Xbox controller is constantly going through, this is a great remedy to that situation. With eight AA’s and two AAA’s, there’s enough here to power your game controllers as well as TV remote. Plus, the two C/D cells ensure that these rechargeables can even handle larger products. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

