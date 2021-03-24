Quick Charge Podcast: March 24, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla explains how dumb it is to buy a car with Bitcoin in its own disclosure
- Tesla goes to court to push for increased emissions fines that Trump canceled
- Tesla increases Model Y price in China after successful launch in the market
- Tesla (TSLA) starts accepting payment in Bitcoin
- Watch Tesla’s crazy new way to shift from drive to reverse in new Model S
- If Tesla can determine that drivers aren’t paying attention, shouldn’t it warn drivers in the moment?
- DHL Express to deploy 100 EVs produced by Lightning eMotors
- Electric vehicle spotlight (EVS): GreenPower Motor Company
- EGEB: World’s 60 largest banks pumped $3.8 trillion into fossil fuels since 2016
