Green Deals: Revive your lawn this spring with Sun Joe’s scarifier + dethatcher at $119, more

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 13-inch 12A Electric Scarifier & Lawn Dethatcher (AJ801E) for $119 shipped. Also at Walmart. For comparison, it goes for over $140 at Lowe’s right now and today’s deal is the best we’ve seen since this time last year. If you have a small- to mid-size lawn, this is the perfect way to bring it back to life this spring. It can function to help cut grass roots for thicker, healthier lawns. Plus, since it’s electric, there’s no oil or gas to deal with here. Rated 4.5/5 stars from nearly 5,000 happy homeowners.

Head below for more deals on outdoor lawn equipment, HomeKit temperature sensors, and of course Electrek's best EV buying and leasing deals.

WORX via eBay Daily Deals is offering a selection of its electric lawn tools and more at an additional 15% off when you use the code PAYLESS15 at checkout. Our favorite discount here is the GT Revolution 20V PowerShare 12-inch Grass Trimmer/Edger/Mini Mower for $83.30 shipped with the aforementioned code. Down from its normal rate of up to $100, this marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll find that this single tool performs three functions. It can be a trimmer for your yard, edger for sidewalks, and even can handle mowing smaller sections when the need arises. It runs off the PowerShare 20V battery system, meaning it integrates with the rest of your WORX lineup with ease. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Looking for something else? Shop the rest of the sale right here.

Ecobee is offering a 2-pack of its SmartSensors for $49.99 shipped. Normally going for $80, today’s deal beats the all-time low at Amazon by $4 and is the best we’ve tracked. Designed to work with ecobee thermostats, these sensors also tie into HomeKit for occupancy notifications, temperature readings, and more when you start to get into smart home automation. This can also be used in conjunction with Follow Me on your ecobee thermostat to help utilize the energy-saving features that it offers. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

