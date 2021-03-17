Green Deals: Flo by Moen Smart Water Valve helps you conserve water usage at $100 off, more

Amazon offers the Flo by Moen Smart Water Valve for $399.98 shipped. Also at Home Depot and direct. You’d normally spend $500 for this model and today’s deal comes within $50 of its all-time low. You’ll find that this unique smart home device goes on your water line to track usage and make sure that you’re conserving water wherever possible. There’s also built-in leak detection to ensure your home is safe from potential dangers, which can be crucial if you’re in a northern state that gets cold in the winter. The built-in Wi-Fi allows a smartphone app to be able to track usage and see how it changes your bills, while also sending push notifications if there are irregularities noticed. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in both our hands-on review as well as announcement coverage.

HSN is offering the Ring Stick Up Cam Solar 3-pack for $299.99 shipped. For comparison, you’d normally pay over $445 for a 3-pack and $149 for a single camera at Amazon. Today’s deal comes within $20 of our last mention and the all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Ring Stick Up Cam is designed to go anywhere you need thanks to its outdoor weatherproof rating. No wiring, plugs, or battery changes are needed thanks to the included solar panels for each camera. However, should the sun go away for a few months, this camera does support hot-swapping Ring batteries to keep your home secured no matter what. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

eBay is now taking an extra 20% off a selection of certified refurbished tools, lawn care essentials, robotic vacuums, and more when code PREP4SPRING20 has been applied at checkout. You’ll also need to spend $75 or more. Free shipping is available across the board. Headlining is the WORX 40V PowerShare 20-inch Electric Lawn Mower for $239.20. Down from its original $349 going rate and the $340 price tag you’ll pay for a new condition model at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings and marks one of the best discounts to date. Features here include a 20-inch cutting deck complete with mulching capabilities, all without oil or gas to deal with. There’s also a pair of 20V batteries included that are compatible with the wider WORX ecosystem. Over 150 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

